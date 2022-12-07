Diaz and the Athletics agreed Wednesday on a two-year, $14 million contract, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The terms of Diaz's contract suggests that the Athletics likely envision him serving as a fixture in the lineup in 2023, after he largely served as a utility man in Houston over the past four seasons. He was a near-league-average hitter this past season, slashing .243/.287/.403 (96 wRC+) with 12 home runs, one stolen base, 38 RBI and 35 runs in 327 plate appearances. Diaz made at least five starts at every infield position as well as left field, but it's unclear where Oakland initially intends to use him primarily in 2023.