Diaz (calf) went 0-for-3 with two walks over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday.

Diaz has yet to play a full game, but he did take a trio of plate appearances as the designated hitter when kicking off the rehab assignment Friday. He then progressed to playing on defense Sunday, logging five innings at third base in the win over Round Rock. Diaz will probably continue to be given a day off between games for the time being, given his age and the length of time it's taken for him to be able to return to game action.