Diaz (calf) appeared in back-to-back rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday before receiving Sunday off.

Diaz played seven innings at third base in Friday's game against El Paso before walking in his only plate appearance as the designated hitter Saturday. There's been no report of an aggravation of the injury to explain why Diaz was in the game for such a brief time Saturday, and he was then out of the lineup Sunday before the team's off day Monday. The Aviators also saw their scheduled game against Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday postponed due to rain, so Diaz will have had some extra rest if he does return to the lineup for the Aviators on Wednesday.