Diaz (calf) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Diaz has missed the first two months of the 2024 campaign with a strained right calf he sustained in early March. He appeared in 10 games at Triple-A during his rehab assignment and slashed .154/.313/.308 with six walks and five strikeouts in 32 plate appearances. He figures to compete with Max Schuemann and Abraham Toro for work at shortstop and third base.
