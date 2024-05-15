Diaz (calf) started at third base and played five innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

Diaz picked up the first hit of his three-game rehab stint on his final at-bat of the evening, and he took another step in the right direction by logging five frames on defense for the second straight game. The veteran is likely to continue taking a day off between appearances for the moment as his ramp-up following a long layoff continues.