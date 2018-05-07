Triggs (3-1) allowed one run on two hits while striking out nine across seven innings as he picked up the win Sunday against the Orioles.

Triggs was able to bounce back with his third win of the season after suffering a loss in his last outing against Seattle. He struck out a season-high nine batters and made just one mistake to Pedro Alvarez, who hit a solo home run in the second inning. Following Sunday's matchup, Triggs has accrued a 4.41 ERA and 1.21 WHIP which he'll look to improve upon in his next scheduled start.