Triggs is dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck following Friday's loss to the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Triggs only tossed one scoreless inning Friday as he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out zero. He didn't factor into the decision. Manager Ron Roenicke said after the game that he wasn't supposed to be used as an opener, but he was unable to remain in the game due to his neck injury. The right-hander will be further evaluated Saturday, and a decision regarding how much time he'll miss could be made once the team knows more about the injury.