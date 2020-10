Triggs became a free agent Monday after refusing an outright assignment to the minors, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Triggs threw just 8.1 innings for the Giants and Red Sox this season, posting a 7.56 ERA and a 7:6 K:BB. It wasn't a particularly compelling comeback after he lost the entirety of 2019 due to a hip injury. Injuries have limited him to just 34.3 innings per year since he debuted back in 2016.