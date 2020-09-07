Triggs allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Triggs allowed a solo home run to Caleb Joseph in the third inning, but held the Blue Jays in check otherwise. It was his second appearance with the Red Sox, and he worked three innings on each occasion. While results have been mixed, he has racked up seven strikeouts and just two walks across six innings. While Triggs is not yet a part of the rotation, he could continue to work multiple innings in each of his outings.