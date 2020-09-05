Triggs will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Triggs allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three over three innings Wednesday, and he'll return to the mound to start Sunday's contest. The right-hander hasn't allowed fewer than three runs in either of his two appearances this year.
