Triggs will start Friday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Triggs isn't yet an official part of Boston's starting rotation, but he'll make his second start for the team on normal rest at Tropicana Field on Friday. He was effective as he settled for a no-decision Sunday as he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings against the Blue Jays. The right-hander has had mixed results this season, but it's unlikely that he'll be able to go very deep into Friday's start since he hasn't pitched more than three innings in any appearance in 2020.