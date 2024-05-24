Bielak (1-0) picked up the win in an extra-innings victory over the Rockies on Thursday, allowing a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Bielak came into the game with runners at the corners and two outs in the top of the 11th, and after allowing a bases-clearing Brendan Rodgers double and issuing a walk to Kris Bryant, he was able to strike out Jordan Beck to end the inning. That set the stage for the unlikeliest of victories, as the Athletics mounted a five-run rally in the home half of the frame to walk it off. Bielak, who was just acquired via trade from the Astros on May 16, has allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings across three appearances since his arrival, and despite Thursday's brief outing, he's likeliest to log multi-inning assignments out of the bullpen.