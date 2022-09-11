The Athletics reinstated Honeywell (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday and outrighted him to Triple-A Las Vegas after he cleared waivers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The fact that Honeywell went unclaimed upon being exposed to waivers demonstrates just how much the former top pitching prospect's stock has fallen after a series of arm-related injuries in recent seasons. Honeywell, who had been on the IL all season upon sustaining a stress reaction in his elbow in spring training, is healthy again after an extended rehab assignment, but he struggled to regain form during his time in the minors. Between stops at Las Vegas and Single-A Stockton, Honeywell posted an 8.49 ERA and 1.97 WHIP while striking out 11 in 11.2 innings across his eight appearances.