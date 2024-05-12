Rooker went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over Seattle while also drawing a walk.

Rooker singled in each of his first two at-bats, with the latter one driving home Brett Harris to put the A's on top 2-1. The right fielder would also draw a walk in the eighth before stealing second and coming around to score Oakland's fifth run of the game on a Max Schuemann double. Rooker has now hit safely in five straight games and has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four overall, posting one homer, four RBI and five runs scored over that latter stretch.