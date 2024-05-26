Share Video

Rooker went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Rooker opened the scoring with his timely first-inning double, plating JJ Bleday and Abraham Toro to give the Athletics the early lead. Rooker has now reached safely in seven straight games, a stretch where he's posted four multi-hit efforts and driven in six runs.

