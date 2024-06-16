Rooker is not in the starting lineup for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader with the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the team's 6-2 Game 1 loss. Miguel Andujar will slot in at designated hitter while Seth Brown enters the lineup in right field and bats seventh against Minnesota.