Athletics' Brent Rooker: Undergoes re-evaluation Tuesday

Rooker was re-evaluated at Stanford for his knee injury Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker landed on the injured list June 12 due to a bone bruise in his left knee and has progressed slowly in rehab, beginning a running and swinging progression Monday. "I wouldn't say that his progress has stopped," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Tuesday. "... it hasn't progressed as efficient as we'd like. So he's down there going through another exam." More clarity regarding Rooker's status and recovery timeline should come following the results of his latest evaluation.