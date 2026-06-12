Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Brent Rooker: Placed on 10-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Athletics placed Rooker on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rooker was out of the Athletics' lineup both Tuesday and Wednesday against the Brewers while tending to a left knee issue. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL, though it's unclear whether he's facing a stint longer than the minimum. With Rooker sidelined, Shea Langeliers, Jonah Heim and Carlos Cortes are all candidates to see more reps as the team's designated hitter. Jacob Wilson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!