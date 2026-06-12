Athletics' Brent Rooker: Placed on 10-day IL

The Athletics placed Rooker on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rooker was out of the Athletics' lineup both Tuesday and Wednesday against the Brewers while tending to a left knee issue. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL, though it's unclear whether he's facing a stint longer than the minimum. With Rooker sidelined, Shea Langeliers, Jonah Heim and Carlos Cortes are all candidates to see more reps as the team's designated hitter. Jacob Wilson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.