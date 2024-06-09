Rooker went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Athletics only managed five hits -- all singles -- against a masterful Kevin Gausman in the shutout loss, so Rooker had what could be termed a relatively successful night in that context. The 29-year-old has been one of the Athletics' more consistent bats over the first two months-plus of the season yet is off to an uneven start to June -- he's recorded a double, triple, home run and four RBI, but he's also hitting just .217 overall (5-for-23) while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip.