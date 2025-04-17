Rooker went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the White Sox.

Rooker put the finishing touches on a convincing A's victory, launching a 415-foot homer off Bryse Wilson in the ninth inning, his fifth long ball this season. It's the first homer in 10 games for Rooker, who'd gone 7-for-37 (.189) in his previous nine contests. He's now slashing .232/.276/.451 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored through 87 plate appearances this year.