Rooker went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox. He started in left field. It was the second game he's played in the outfield this season.

Rooker is off to a slow start to the season by hitting .205/.256/.667 but does have four home runs, so he may be heating up at the plate. Rooker didn't play in the outfield last season after May due to a right forearm injury that required surgery in the offseason. He's mostly played DH this season but could soon qualify in the outfield again after playing just 14 games in the field last season. However, Rooker's usage in the outfield could be bigger news for Nick Kurtz, the top prospect tearing it up at Triple-A, as moving Rooker to the outfield could allow the A's to call up Kurtz to play at DH and 1B.