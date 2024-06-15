Rooker went 1-for-5 with an RBI triple in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Friday.

Rooker's seventh-inning three-bagger plated JJ Bleday to snap a 4-4 tie, giving the Athletics a temporary reprieve after they'd blown an early 4-0 lead. The triple was Rooker's second of the season -- a new career high -- and marked his first extra-base hit since June 4. The veteran outfielder has now hit safely in five of his last seven games, but he's also carrying a .172 average and 43.3 percent strikeout rate across the 30 plate appearances he's logged in that span.