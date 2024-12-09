Athletics manager Mark Kotsay indicated Friday that the club is looking to sign Rooker (forearm) to a contract extension, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kotsay was talking to reporters about the recent signing of Luis Severino and noted of Rooker that the team is "hopeful to get something done" with the 30-year-old that would show the Athletics are moving in a new direction in regard to "making commitments to players." Rooker is projected to make around $5 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility this offseason and is under team control through 2027. Athletics general manager David Forst said in November that he did not expect to trade Rooker, and the news that the club is looking to extend him instead certainly backs up that line of thinking. Rooker underwent right forearm extensor surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.