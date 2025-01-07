Rooker (forearm) signed a five-year, $60 million contract extension with the Athletics on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier in the offseason that the two sides were working together on an extension, and a deal has ultimately been reached to keep the 30-year-old with the A's for the foreseeable future. Rooker put together the best season of his big-league career in 2024, hitting .293 with 39 home runs, 112 RBI and 82 runs scored over 145 games.