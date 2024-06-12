Rooker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Rooker will cede designated-hitter duties to JJ Bleday and get a breather for the series finale after he had started in each of the Athletics' last 14 games. During that stretch, Rooker slashed just .196/.281/.392 with a 40.4 percent strikeout rate, so the day off could prove beneficial while he's in the midst of a slump at the dish.