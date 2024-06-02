Rooker went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a two-run home run in a win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Rooker extended the Athletics' lead to 8-3 with his 421-foot blast in the fourth inning with Max Schuemann aboard, and he then erased a 9-8 deficit in the sixth by bringing home Miguel Andujar and Schuemann with a timely two-bagger. The pair of extra-base hits pushed Rooker's total in that category to 24 (out of 49 total hits), and he's now reached safely in 12 straight games while getting on at a stellar .388 clip in that span.