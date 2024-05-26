Rooker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Rooker will hit the bench for the first time since May 1, ending a stretch of 22 consecutive starts during which he posted an excellent 1.062 OPS. With Rooker out of the lineup, Kyle McCann will get a turn as the Athletics' designated hitter.
