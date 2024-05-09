Rooker went 5-for-9 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Rangers.
The 29-year-old did most of his damage in the matinee, slugging a three-run homer in the seventh inning off Cole Winn. Rooker has hit safely in six of the last seven games, batting .462 (12-for-26) with three doubles, four long balls, 10 runs, 11 RBI and a strong 5:5 BB:K. After a breakout 2023, Rooker might be finding another level this season -- through 27 contests, he's slashing .277/.370/.628 with nine homers and 24 RBI.
