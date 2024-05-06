Rooker went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday.
A day after slugging two home runs in the same inning, Rooker laced the only extra-base hit of the afternoon for the Athletics. Rooker's multi-hit effort was his second straight and third in the last eight games, pushing his slash line over the entirety of that span to a spectacular .407/.500/.852 across 32 plate appearances.
