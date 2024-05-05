Rooker went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 20-4 victory over the Marlins.

Rooker became the first Athletics player to homer twice in the same inning since Mark McGwire did it in September of 1996. He did it during Oakland's 10-run third inning Saturday, taking starter Trevor Rogers deep with a two-run shot and then reliever Darren McCaughan over the boards with a three-run blast. He also added a single and a walk. Rooker is up to eight home runs on the season even after going on the injured list last month. Of course, he's also hitting just .240 and striking out at a 36.5 percent rate, but fantasy managers knew what they were getting into with Rooker and should be satisfied with the returns 22 games in.