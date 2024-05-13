Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Rooker stayed hot at the plate with his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five game and second home run over that span as well. Since the start of May, Rooker is slashing .441/.525/.882 with four homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs and a 6:7 BB:K in 40 plate appearances. He's now up to 10 long balls on the year and is one of 10 players with double digit home runs thus far. Rooker also owns a .632 slugging percentage and 1.012 OPS, both of which would rank third in baseball if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.