Rooker went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Rooker belted a three-run shot in the ninth inning but it wasn't enough to mount a late comeback. It was his first homer since May 12 and six of his 11 long balls this year have come in May. Rooker is following up his 30-homer breakout season nicely, posting a .281/.358/.578 slash line with 18 extra-base hits and 32 RBI through 151 plate appearances.