Rooker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Rooker will get a day off after he started in each of the Athletics' last 11 games since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list April 19. With Rooker getting a breather Wednesday, Shea Langeliers will get a day off behind the plate and will serve as Oakland's designated hitter.

