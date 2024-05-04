Rooker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Rooker opened the scoring Friday night, crushing a titanic 440-foot homer off Ryan Weathers in the fourth inning to give Oakland the lead. Despite sporting a .211 batting average, the Athletics designated hitter has provided plenty of power with six homers while slugging .507. Rooker may be heating up along with the spring weather, as he's hit .269 (7-for-26) with two homers and eight RBI over his last eight games.