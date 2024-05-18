Harris is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Royals.
Harris will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Friday's series opener. The 25-year-old is in the midst of an 0-for-10 stretch at the plate and Abraham Toro will draw the start at third base and bat leadoff against Kansas City.
