Harris isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Harris will be sitting on the bench while Abraham Toro starts at third base for the fourth time in Oakland's last five games. Harris hasn't tallied a hit since May 11 and is batting just .128 since coming up from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 3.
