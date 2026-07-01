Red Sox's Brett Harris: Shipped to Boston

The Athletics traded Harris to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Ben Hansen, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Harris was DFA'd by the Athletics on Saturday despite slashing .336/.441/.537 with five homers, 34 RBI and 32 runs scored through 178 plate appearances in Triple-A. However, he'll make his way back onto a 40-man roster by joining Boston, where injuries have caused infield depth to be in high demand. The 28-year-old owns just a .595 OPS through 213 career MLB plate appearances and will likely be sent down to Triple-A Worcester once the Red Sox begin to get their regular starters back.