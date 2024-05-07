Harris will start at third base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

The righty-hitting Harris has now started in five consecutive games at third base since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, with three coming against left-handed pitchers and two coming against righties. Tyler Nevin will find himself as the odd man out of the lineup Tuesday against Rangers righty Jose Urena, but Harris may need to string together more strong performances to ensure he remains more than a short-side platoon player moving forward. Harris turned some heads with a two-homer performance in his second major-league game Saturday, but he's otherwise gone 1-for-10 at the dish in his other three starts.