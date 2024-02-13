Harris, who finished the 2023 minor-league season at Triple-A Las Vegas, has a chance to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster with an impressive spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos notes Harris is clearly behind Jordan Diaz and the switch-hitting Abraham Toro in the hierarchy at the position as training camp approaches, but the 25-year-old has shown solid upside during his rise up the organizational ranks. Harris earned his promotion to the highest level of the minors with a .283 average and .825 OPS across 69 games with Double-A Midland, and he more than held his own against Triple-A arms in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League by generating a .271/.347/.419 slash line across 36 games. Harris has impressed with his ability to make solid contact -- he's posted a sub-18.5 percent strikeout rate in four professional stops since the beginning of the 2022 season -- and has shown some welcome plate discipline at times with double-digit walk rates at both High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland.