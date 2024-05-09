Harris 2-for-6 with a solo home run, an RBI sacrifice fly, two walks and an additional run over both games of a doubleheader against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The rookie uncorked his first homer since belting his first two big-league round trippers in only his second career game on Saturday versus the Marlins. Harris also continued to display some solid plate discipline for a rookie by drawing another pair of free passes, pushing his walk rate to a stellar 19.4 percent across his first 31 plate appearances.