The Athletics selected Harris' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Harris has slashed .289/.418/.456 with three homers and 20 RBI across 110 plate appearances in Triple-A. The 25-year-old has played most often as a third baseman, though he has seen a handful of reps at second base and shortstop. J.D. Davis (thigh) was reinstated from the injured list Friday, so Harris doesn't figure to immediately enter into a starting role, but he could make a few plate appearances off the bench. Freddy Tarnok (hip) was placed on the 60-day IL to clear space on the 40-man roster.