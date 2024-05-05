Harris went 2-for-5 with the first two hits and home runs of his major-league career in Saturday's 20-4 win over the Marlins.

Harris went hitless in his major-league debut Friday, but on Saturday he played a big part in the rout of the Marlins. The rookie took Darren McCaughan deep both times, hitting a solo shot off him in the fourth inning before following with a two-run blast in the sixth. Harris also drew a walk and scored an additional run. The 25-year-old should continue to see pretty regular reps at third base for Oakland.