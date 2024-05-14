Harris is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Harris started all 11 games at third base since being promoted by Oakland on May 3, and he'll receive a day off after he posted a .147/.333/.412 slash line. Abraham Toro will man the hot corner while Zack Gelof (oblique) returns from the injured list to start at second base.
