Maxwell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Maxwell hit his first home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning to chase starter Jason Hammel, and marked his first multi-hit game, as well. The 27-year-old has a .182/.207/.309 line in only 55 at-bats this season.