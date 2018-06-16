Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Sent right back to Triple-A
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Ramirez was called up on Thursday and threw four innings in two days, allowing a pair of runs on a hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Josh Lucas was promoted from Nashville to take his spot in the bullpen.
