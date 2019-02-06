Ramirez signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs with an invitation to spring training Wednesday.

Ramirez has thrown 25 major-league innings over the last two seasons with Toronto and Oakland. The 27-year-old has a strong 2.88 ERA, though his peripherals don't come close to supporting that figure. His FIP sits at 4.88 thanks in large part to a mediocre 19:12 K:BB, and it's taken a .102 BABIP to get him to his low ERA.

