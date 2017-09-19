Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks timely two-baggers Monday
Pinder went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a pair of run-scoring doubles, one of them of the ground-rule variety, in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.
The rookie is still only hitting .216 in September, but he has back-to-back multi-hit efforts and three RBI over the last two games. Pinder's 11 RBI in September also leave him just one short of his best monthly figure in that category in 2017.
