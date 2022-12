Smith was traded to the Athletics from the Rockies in exchange for Jeff Criswell on Tuesday.

Smith received his first taste of major-league action in 2022, recording a 7.50 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 18 innings out of the bullpen. Smith has always been able to strike out batters at an exceptional rate, though he's often struggled to limit walks. Until the 27-year-old righty can show consistent success in the big leagues, he should be approached with caution.