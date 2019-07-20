Bassitt (7-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Twins, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, hitting two batters with pitches and throwing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes, but Bassitt still recorded his third win in his last four starts. He'll take a 3.96 ERA and 83:36 K:BB through 88.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Houston.