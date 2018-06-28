Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Nabs first win of season
Bassitt (1-3) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with five strikeouts against the Tigers. He allowed two hits and five walks.
The five walks are an obvious concern, but that's about the only complaint for Bassitt in this one. He allowed a double in the first inning and a one-out single in the second but then didn't allow another hit over his final 4.2 innings of work. The quality start dropped the 29-year-old's ERA over a full run, as it now stands at 2.82 through 22.1 innings in the big leagues. With Daniel Mengden (foot) on the disabled list, Bassitt would line up to take on the Padres on Tuesday should he get another turn through the rotation.
